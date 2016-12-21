Surprise softball honour for Pete

Glenmore Park softball coach Peter Rainer said he was lost for words when he was surprisingly inducted into the Softball NSW Hall of Fame.

Making the prestigious honour at the 2017 State Teams Dinner even more remarkable was the fact the 48-year-old became just the third male to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Rainer said.

“I was only supposed to be there to present the U17 boys with their caps, and then they announced the Hall of Fame.

“I was lost for words when I had to say something on stage.”

Over 300 people attended the lavish function at Rooty Hill RSL earlier this month, to celebrate the successes of the players and officials involved with Softball NSW.

Fortunately for Rainer he was lucky enough to have his family right beside him to enjoy the momentous occasion.

“Softball NSW invited my wife and son to the dinner as well. They were unaware of it, so it was a big surprise for them too,” Rainer said.

Also inducted that night was former Australian softball representative Troy Baverstock.

Both Rainer and Baverstock were presented their prestigious honours by Penrith City Softball Association legend and fellow Hall of Fame inductee Gary Johnston.

Rainer believes he was bestowed the honour due to the fact he’s been heavily involved with softball as a player and coach for decades.

“Apparently I’m still the longest serving Open Men’s player to represent NSW [from 1988 to 2002],” he said.

“I’ve also coached quite a few of Penrith City’s U15 and U17 State Championship-winning sides of late.”

Rainer joined the Penrith City Softball Association as a player in 1995 before going on to become a successful coach on many levels.

These days Rainer still enjoys playing recreational softball with his 16-year-old son, and hopes to one day coach at State level.

“My son and I play in a recreational team together, which is competitive but a bit of a hit and giggle as well,” he said.

“I just love softball, and hopefully one day I can coach a NSW side.”

Fellow Penrith City Softball Association member Taylah Tsitsikronis was named Female Athlete of the Year.