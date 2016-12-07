Family room helps hundreds every day

Business representatives from the area were treated to a special tour of the Ronald McDonald Nepean Family Room this week as a thank you for the donations they put forward every year.

The room, located inside Nepean Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, is on average used about 179 times a day, every day, making it one of the most needed rooms in the hospital.

It allows families to take a break, enjoy a cup of tea, have a shower or heat up a meal while their loved one is in hospital.

Of course, the team can’t completely function properly and provide families with the care they need without donations from the public and local businesses. Anything from food to cash donations is welcome.

Family Room Coordinator, Meagan Preston, told the business representatives on Monday their donations are always appreciated.

“It’s really good that we’re able to provide this space for mothers, fathers and their children,” she said.

“We’re so happy with the space and everyone that comes in here loves that it’s here.”

AMF Bowling Business Development Executive, Katrina Palffy, said they love to help out.

“We provide game passes to the room either to be raffled off or to be passed on to families who may need some time out,” she said.

“We’ve helped out the Family Room for a number of years because it’s such a great cause.”

The Nepean Family Room is always asking for donations of non-perishable food items to store in the room.

To find out more information, visit the ‘Ronald McDonald Nepean Family Room’ Facebook page.