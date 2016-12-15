Celebrating a special Nanna

Christmas has come early for one deserving Nanna, Julie Albury, who has been recognised for her dedication to the community.

For the past three and a half years she has volunteered for Nepean Food Services with her husband, where her peers nominated her for Westfield Penrith’s Rewarding a Local Nanna competition.

Her calm and cheerful attitude to helping the community through her work at Nepean Food Services is highly valued as she brightens the day of those around her.

“For some of the clients, they don’t see anyone for Christmas, but we get to stop and have a chat with them because you get to know them quite well. It’s very rewarding,” Ms Albury said.

With three grandchildren in England and three in Australia, Ms Albury values the time she can spend with her family at Christmas.

“We like to get together, if not on Christmas Day then either before or afterwards and we will get together so the kids can open their presents and we can all have a nice meal and a chat,” she said.

“Although we see them individually, we don’t often see each other together, so this time is really special and nice.”

Ms Albury’s energy and laughter is contagious as she smiles through the shops on Wednesday where it comes as no surprise that she chose to spend part of her prize, a $500 Westfield gift card, on buying gifts for her family.

Belinda Wilton from Westfield said Ms Albury’s selfless attitude embodies the Christmas spirit and deserves to be celebrated.

“It’s about celebrating Nannas this year. They’re who we turn to for advice and love at Christmas, and it was important that we celebrate that,” she said.

Ms Albury said if there was any money spare, she may treat herself to a nice top.