Splash into some Christmas fun

Round up the kids and head to Penrith RSL to celebrate the festive season with ‘A Very SplashDance Christmas’.

The cast of the popular ABC Kids program ‘SplashDance’ will perform all the biggest hits from their television series along with some Christmas favourites.

Amber, Monique, Dan and Adrian will help get audiences in the Christmas spirit with a cozy Christmas story, prizes for the kids and a very special appearance by Santa himself!

But that’s not all, kids will also have a chance to grab a photo after the show.

‘SplashDance’ first aired in early 2016 and has been a phenomenal hit on ABC Kids.

The show has also gained international attention and has recently been acquired by PBS Thailand.

It’s no surprise really considering John Field – writer of over 300 songs for The Wiggles – is the creative force behind SplashDance’s music.

The show see presenters splash on colours and fun elements each episode to make a new, unique and wonderfully special dance studio before performing a dance pop track.

This will be the group’s very first Christmas show, so don’t miss out on all the fun!

‘A Very SplashDance Christmas’ will be on at Penrith RSL on Sunday, December 18 at 4pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and children over 12 months. For more information, visit www.penrithrsl.com.au or to purchase tickets visit Penrith RSL reception.