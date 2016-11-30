Reserve to be named after much-loved St Clair doctor

St Clair doctor, Liz Torrance, will be remembered by the community with a special memorial to be dedicated to her at a local reserve.

Dr Torrance died on August 24, a day before her 62nd birthday, from aggressive brain cancer.

On Monday night, Penrith Council moved a report to have the reserve bounded by Feather Street and McIntyre Avenue in St Clair renamed as ‘Dr Elizabeth Torrance Park’.

The report recommended that an application be made to the Geographical Names Board (GNB) for official gazetting, which may take up to six months.

Councillor Greg Davies said he was happy with the outcome.

“It’s great that Council was able to move quickly because it takes a while to get it approved by GNB,” he told the Weekender.

“It’s definitely well deserved and ensures that her memory will live on in the community.”

Dr Torrance served the local community for 32 years and was diagnosed with her condition just months before her passing.

Cr Ben Price added that Dr Torrance was always there to help.

“My family and I went to her over the years – she became a friend of the family,” he said.

“I’d like to commend Council for the speed at which this was put together.”

Cr Davies said she won’t be forgotten.

“It’s a nice reminder to people in the area that she was here and won’t be forgotten. She was one of the unsung heroes and it’s great to recognise people like her that have dedicated their life to the local community,” he said.