Nepean Hospital to undergo major upgrade

A $550 million redevelopment will transform Nepean Hospital and bring a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to the region, NSW Premier Mike Baird and Health Minister Jillian Skinner announced today.

The State Government has acted to fix Nepean Hospital after it reached breaking point in recent months.

Mr Baird and Mrs Skinner said the redevelopment will provide more services, beds and staff to serve the growing Nepean population and is in addition to a new $26 million car park.

“We are delivering the biggest hospital rebuilding program in the State’s history, with $5 billion worth of hospital infrastructure in the past six years and 10 new or upgraded health facilities opened this year alone,” Mr Baird said.

“The population of western Sydney is due to rise significantly in the next 20 years and our major investment will ensure we meet the healthcare needs of the region.”

Immediate works will commence to upgrade the Emergency Department, with a paediatric assessment and treatment area, establishment of a safe assessment room and the upgrade of the mobile duress systems and CCTV.

Medical oncology services will also be boosted shortly, with the doubling of chemotherapy chairs from 15 to 30. Planning for a third radiotherapy bunker and an additional linear accelerator, the replacement of the hospital’s MRI, provision of an additional birthing suite and some expansion of day surgery will also be progressed.

“Today the NSW Government is recognising that Penrith is one the fastest growing areas in NSW. This redevelopment of Nepean Hospital will mean we can cater for more patients in a world-class hospital with more doctors and nurses,” said State Member for Penrith, Stuart Ayres.

“The redevelopment will meet the health needs of this rapidly growing region and is in addition to the $146 million upgrade of Nepean Hospital, which included a mental health facility, the third largest oral health unit in NSW and a 650-space car park.”

Mrs Skinner said every hospital upgrade has to start with proper planning, which began earlier this year.

“Planning and ongoing consultation with stakeholders will continue through 2017 to ensure we deliver world-class facilities to the community and for our staff to work in,” she said.

“Thank you to staff and clinicians of Nepean Hospital for their commitment and passion to the hospital and their patients.”

Construction of the new clinical services block will commence in 2018 after the car park and early works are completed.

The new building will become operational in 2021.

The $550 million redevelopment will include:

• A new clinical services block

• A new and expanded Emergency Department

• Expanded and upgraded medical imaging

• At least 12 new operating theatres

• 18 birthing suites in new accommodation, an increase of 10

• A new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

• More than 200 overnight beds in new accommodation

• A new helipad

• New community health services

The State Opposition claims the upgrade only came after the Baird Government was “dragged kicking and screaming” by the community, doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and State Labor.

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and Londonderry MP Prue Car pledged to monitor the Baird Government to ensure that it followed through with the works at the State’s most overworked hospital.