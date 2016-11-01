Man in serious condition after explosion in St Marys

A 40-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in an explosion at an industrial site in St Marys this afternoon.

CareFlight’s rapid response rescue helicopter was tasked to St Marys shortly before 3pm, landing in a vacant block opposite the industrial facility on Christie Street.

It is understood the man was working with an oxy-acetylene gas torch when the regulator exploded.

CareFlight’s specialist doctor and intensive care paramedic rushed to join NSW Ambulance paramedics treating the man.

The medical crew then accompanied the man by road ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.