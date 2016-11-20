Community’s feedback sought on major intersection changes

Local residents will be able to have a direct say in the design of the Jane Street and High Street intersection upgrades along Mulgoa and Castlereagh roads, with feedback now being sought on a key stage of the project.

Federal Minister for Urban Infrastructure Paul Fletcher said offering feedback on the concept design and environmental factors for the project would help ensure it reflected community views, comments and concerns.

“This is a project that will reduce congestion and improve traffic conditions for motorists in Western Sydney,” Mr Fletcher said.

“These intersections provide important connections for road users to Penrith’s CBD, the Blue Mountains and surrounding suburbs.”

Mr Fletcher said traffic in the area had become problematic.

“Due to population growth, motorists experience considerable congestion during the morning and afternoon peaks. The project will help alleviate these issues,” he said.

“Since the last consultation period there have been minor changes to the design including new dedicated turning lanes, the addition of bus priority zones at key intersections and moving the rail bridge slightly west.”

State Member for Penrith, Stuart Ayres said there would be information sessions for those wishing to provide feedback or to learn about the project in person.

“I encourage all those who are interested in providing feedback to attend one of the information sessions,” Mr Ayres said.

The first will be on Thursday, November 24 from 5pm to 8pm at the Penrith Senior Citizens Centre, with another session on Saturday, November 26 between 10am and 1pm at the Cambridge Park Hall.

The Penrith Library Theatrette will host the final event on Saturday, December 3 between 2pm and 4pm. Community feedback will form a significant part of the project’s final delivery.

“Feedback on the concept design and Review of Environmental Factors is invited until December 16, with the community able to provide feedback via email, phone or post,” Mr Ayres said.

“I want to see the best possible project delivered for local motorists and I would encourage everyone to get in and have their say.

“Copies of the Review of Environmental Factors, including the concept design, can be viewed at Penrith City Library, St Marys Library and St Clair Library.”

The Australian and New South Wales governments have each committed $35 million to the project.

For more information please visit the www.rms.nsw.gov.au/JaneStreetMulgoaRoad.