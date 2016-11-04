Car failed to stop after hitting woman on pedestrian crossing in Penrith

Police are appealing for public assistance after a pedestrian was injured in a fail to stop crash in Penrith last night.

About 8.45pm, an 18-year-old woman was crossing the northbound lanes of Richmond Road, Penrith, at the intersection with Boomerang Place, when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was using a marked pedestrian crossing the time she was struck.

The vehicle that hit the woman did not stop after the incident.

The woman was taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment to a laceration on her forehead and abrasions. The injuries are not life threatening.

Police from Penrith Local Area Command have commenced an investigation into the incident.

The car which hit the woman has been described as a white Holden Commodore sedan, possibly a VR or VS, with a blue coloured number plate.

It was last seen travelling onto Cooper Street, Penrith.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.