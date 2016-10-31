Woman and child seriously injured after being hit by car at Jordan Springs

Police are investigating after a woman and child were struck by a car in Jordan Springs earlier tonight.

About 6.45pm, a utility was turning from Lakeside Parade onto Greenwood Parkway, Jordan Springs, when it mounted the kerb and struck a 27-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl.

The vehicle then struck a parked car that was in a driveway outside a home.

The woman suffered pelvis injuries and has been taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The girl suffered a head laceration and has been taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The female learner driver and her adult male passenger were uninjured.

Police from Penrith Local Area Command are investigating the incident. Forensic officers will be in attendance to examine the scene.