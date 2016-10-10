Wanderers in trouble over flares

Football Federation Australia (FFA) has today issued a show cause notice to Western Sydney Wanderers FC following an incident in last Saturday night’s Sydney Derby.

Following consideration of submissions received from the Club, FFA has determined to extend the suspended three competition point deduction hanging over the Club until the end of the Hyundai A-League 2016/17 Season.

The Club has advised it will not appeal FFA’s determination.

Western Sydney Wanderers FC were found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute in February this year, the resultant sanctions including a fine as well a suspended three competition point deduction.

The duration of the suspended sanction was originally set for a period of 12 months until February 6 2017, but following the incident in the club’s supporter area at the Sydney Derby on Saturday night in which three flares were lit, Head of Hyundai A-League Greg O’Rourke stated that the time frame would now be extended.

“Following the lighting of flares on Saturday night in a section of the Western Sydney Wanderers supporter area, the suspended sanction on the club which was initially enforced up until February 2017 will now be in place up until the end of the Hyundai A-League 2016/17 regular season,” O’Rourke said.

“While we will always consider a range of factors in assessing the seriousness of any anti social behaviour, the message is simple. If there’s a recurrence of the incident from last Saturday night involving flares identified to be let off in the Western Sydney Wanderers supporter area throughout the remainder of the regular season, FFA may well be left with no alternative other than to deduct points from the club.

“I have spoken with Western Sydney Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas today and he has expressed his displeasure in what occurred on Saturday night and the Wanderers understand the seriousness of the situation.

“The club will reconnect with their members again this week given a few persons chose to ignore the communication and strong stance against the lighting of flares from John Tsatsimas, Head Coach Tony Popovic and captain Nikolai Topor-Stanley last Friday.”

O’Rourke stated FFA were continuing to investigate the incident from Saturday night and would continue to work with the club to stamp out the actions of a small minority.

“We will continue to work with the authorities and the venue to identify those responsible and proceed with the recently revised FFA banning procedures to ensure the actions of a few do not ruin the experience for the vast majority,” O’Rourke said.

Over 106,000 fans attended matches in Round 1, including a Hyundai A-League attendance record of 61,880 at the Sydney Derby.