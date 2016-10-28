Panthers sign Rein for two years

Mitch Rein has signed a two-year deal with the Panthers.

The 26-year-old hooker joins the club from St George Illawarra Dragons, where he played 132 NRL games over six seasons.

“I am really excited to be joining the Panthers,” Rein said.

“It’s a young team with so much potential and the training facilities are world-class, like nothing else I have seen in the NRL.

“I can’t wait to join the squad in the preseason to work hard and prepare for 2017.”

Hailing from Kiama on the south coast of NSW, Rein represented the Country Origin side in 2014 and 2015.

Panthers Executive General Manager Phil Gould AM said Rein will be a valuable addition to the club’s playing roster in 2017.

“It is very much to our club’s advantage to pick up such a high-calibre footballer for great value just prior to the commencement of our off-season training program,” he said.

“Mitch is a representative-class player and will provide our roster with tremendous depth and competition in key positions. I’d also like to think this could turn into a long-term association down the track.

“For now though, we are delighted to welcome Mitch to the Panthers. This is a tremendous signing.”