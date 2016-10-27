Man fighting for life after being hit by car

A man is in a critical condition after being struck by a car in Kingswood this evening.

About 6.50pm today, a 43-year-old man was struck by a westbound Volkswagen Amarok on the Great Western Highway at Kingswood.

He was conveyed to Westmead Hospital suffering multiple serious injuries. He is understood to be in a critical condition.

The man driving the Amarok was uninjured. He has been taken to Nepean Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

The Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit is on scene conducting inquiries into the incident.

All westbound lanes are currently closed while investigations take place. Local diversions are in place.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.