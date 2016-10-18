Getting REAL at new festival

See exercise in a different light and experience new and exciting flavours at the inaugural Real Festival at the Nepean River on November 4 and 5.

This event features an innovative two-day program of river, environment, art and lifestyle activities, showcasing how to eat well, and live and feel better.

Enjoy the delicious cuisine served from a variety of food trucks including Knafeh, Char Char Food Truck and Vejoes. Learn how to make healthy food choices with leading nutritionist Susie Burrell and watch cooking demonstrations from Heather Jeong and Jay Huxley.

Penrith City Mayor Councillor John Thain said this festival encourages people to take time out of their busy lives for the things that really matter.

“Eating well and exercising are the keys to unlocking a healthy and happy life, the Real Festival demonstrates this in engaging and interesting ways,” said Cr Thain.

“Take part in one of the free exercise classes being held on the riverbank such as Zumba or Body Balance or jump into a dragon boat or kayak to experience the thrill of exercising on the water.

“There’s so much to see and do across the two-day program, I suggest everyone visit the website to start planning their day. Some of the activities require pre-registration, so while you’re online make sure you register to secure your spot.”

Limited parking is available at the venue, plan ahead and take advantage of the BUSWAYS Park & Ride shuttle. Learn more by visiting realfestival.com.au.

The Real Festival is organised by Penrith City Council, with thanks to our event sponsors; Busways and JK Williams (Major Sponsors), Western Weekender and Ripples (Star Sponsors) and Vintage FM, Nutrition Station and Club Paceway (Contributors).