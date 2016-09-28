Your chance to win a brand new kitchen

You spend plenty of time in your kitchen every day but for many of us, it’s the room we’re least proud of in our home.

But that could all change thanks to J&L Kitchens, PRDnationwide Penrith, BOQ Penrith and The Western Weekender.

We’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a brand new kitchen from J&L Kitchens.

To win, our judging panel needs to determine whether you really do have Penrith’s Worst Kitchen!

“Penrith has some wonderful new properties but it also has homes that were built many decades ago and often the kitchen is the last room that gets attention via a renovation,” said Daniel Latty from PRDnationwide.

“This is going to be a lot of fun – your kitchen does not need to be old to be considered as an entry. Maybe it has a dysfunctional layout or a style you inherited from the last owner that you can’t stand.”

Investment property owners can also enter.

Through the promotion, we’ll also be informing you of just how important a kitchen upgrade could be when it comes to the value of your home.

“Kitchens are the central part of a home and it’s one thing that all potential buyers take particular notice of when they’re inspecting a property,” Mr Latty said.

“Tastes, designs and concepts change over years so it doesn’t take very long for a kitchen to be out-dated, but often it can be an expensive and difficult exercise to go through an upgrade process, so kitchens often get left to age.”

Keith Bright from J&L Kitchens said he’s excited to be part of the Penrith’s Worst Kitchen promotion.

“What a great idea this is – I can’t wait to see the face of the winner when we declare they have Penrith’s Worst Kitchen. It might be a dubious honour but the end result will be worth it,” he said.

For more information, see www.westernweekender.com.au/penrithsworstkitchen.