Panthers re-sign Moylan, Cartwright

Penrith stars Matt Moylan and Bryce Cartwright have signed new long-term deals with the club.

The Panthers confirmed this morning that Moylan and Cartwright this week agreed to extend their contracts by an additional four years and three years respectively.

The re-signings mean the star duo will remain with the Panthers until at least the end of the 2021 season.

“The re-signing of Matt Moylan and Bryce Cartwright is indicative of Panthers’ steadfast commitment to being a development club with clear pathways from the local juniors through to first grade rugby league,” Panthers Chairman Dave O’Neill said.

“It is fantastic to be in a position to reward the hard work and effort of these two outstanding individuals over the last few years.

“It is also a credit to the Panthers organisation and the direction we’re heading that we can develop these superstar players and keep them for the long term.”

Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher said it is an exciting time for the Panthers with the Board of Directors having successfully aligned the business objectives of the Leagues Club and the Football Club.

“The Board recognises the fundamental importance of having a consistently competitive football side that our members can be proud of,” he said.

“To that end, Matt and Bryce are not only brilliant young players but also exceptional citizens of the Penrith district.

“There is plenty of blue sky ahead for the Panthers and I’m confident we’ve put ourselves in a position to win a premiership in next three years.”

2016 has been an eventful year for Moylan, 25, who took over the Panthers captaincy and made his State of Origin debut for NSW. His impressive back end to the season was this week rewarded with a call-up to the Prime Minister’s XIII squad to face Papua New Guinea on Saturday. A proud local junior, Moylan has played 71 NRL games and scored 18 tries for the Panthers since making his NRL debut for the club three years ago.

“To play for my hometown club and to represent the people of Penrith is an honour and a privilege,” Moylan said.

“With the squad we have and the direction that we’re heading, I’m sure we’re building towards something special.

“It’s great to secure my future at the club and to know that I can be part of that journey.”

21-year-old Cartwright made his NRL debut in 2014 and after fighting back from a serious ankle injury, has quickly grown into a key member of the Panthers outfit. Boasting size, skill and versatility, Cartwright has played 55 games, scored 14 tries and earlier this year was rewarded with a representative debut in the NSW City Origin side.

The Cartwright name is synonymous with the Panthers. Bryce’s late grandfather Merv was the club’s founding father and the driving force behind its historic admission to the NSWRFL first grade competition in 1967. Bryce’s father David, and uncles Cliff, John and Michael, all played first grade for the Panthers.

“I’m honoured that the Panthers have shown such faith in me and I’m ecstatic to commit my future to the club,” Cartwright said.

“This club has been my home for a long time now and I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else.

“With the players, staff and facilities we have here, I’m really excited about what lies ahead.”