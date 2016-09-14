All about timing and patience for Latimore

A few weeks ago Panthers prop Jeremy Latimore was running around in reserve grade, struggling to get a start in Anthony Griffin’s first grade team.

After recovering from a torn medial in his knee, the 30-year-old was looking at the prospect of playing the rest of the season in the Intrust Super Cup after his replacement, Sitaleki Akauola, made Latimore’s bench role his own.

If it wasn’t for the cruel twist of fate that saw Reagan Campbell-Gillard ruled out for the season with a back injury, Latimore wouldn’t have been involved in one of Penrith’s greatest Finals wins last Sunday afternoon and he certainly wouldn’t be preparing for a Semi Final this weekend against the Raiders.

Speaking with Extra Time, Latimore said he had to remain positive during his exile in reserve grade.

“The boys were going really well, so Hook put me in reserve grade. When Reg (Campbell-Gillard) got injured against the Gold Coast that was an opportunity for me to come back,” he said.

“You just never know what’s going to happen in rugby league, that’s why I tried to stay as positive as possible.

“I looked at it as a positive to go back there (reserve grade) and get some minutes under my belt.”

In hindsight Latimore enjoyed the time in the lower grades as it gave his injury more time to heal.

“I ended up playing 45 minutes in reserve grade, which turned out to be really good for my knee,” he said.

“It’s all about timing in this game.”

Perfect timing means Latimore will now get the opportunity to take the field this Saturday night when the Panthers attempt to keep their Finals run alive in the nation’s capital.

Latimore said he expects the Raiders to be fired up after last week’s loss to Cronulla, and be boosted by the return of Blake Austin from injury.

“I don’t want to talk tactics but Blake’s missed a few weeks with a broken hand, so we’ll be silly if a few blokes don’t run at him,” he said.

Latimore knows that Austin is a key player for the green machine.

“Blake’s a talented player and he always gets himself up to play against Penrith. It will be a real challenge to control him as well as Aidan Sezer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Latimore has addressed recent rumours his time at Penrith could be up at season’s end – with a multi-year deal in the English Super League reportedly on the table.

“That’s news to me, but at the moment I have a contract here until 2017,” he confirmed.

“I’ve been here four years now and I love this place and I love this group of boys.”