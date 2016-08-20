Storm brewing over parking changes at Penrith Station

A major social media backlash is brewing after a 15 minute parking area near Penrith Station was converted to a taxi rank.

The change was implemented yesterday (Friday, August 19).

The parking area on Jane Street has been used as a public pick-up and drop-off point for Penrith Station for decades.

On its website, Transport for NSW said: “From 8am Friday 19 August 2016 the station taxi rank will be permanently relocated to Great Western Highway (Jane Street) where the current 15 minute parking bay is located.”

No alternative parking bays or drop-off points were mentioned or announced.

Local residents are venting their frustration on various social media pages, given the popularity of the parking and pick-up area.

On the Weekender Facebook page, one resident said she was fined $208 for parking in the area, suggesting police are already handing out fines despite the change being so significant given how long the parking area had been in existence.

Penrith Station’s parking facilities are already under extreme pressure with spaces on the southern side of the station all but gone by 7am on weekdays.

The parking changes have been made as work continues on a major upgrade of the station.

Transport for NSW is building a new commuter car park at Penrith Station to provide around 350 additional commuter spaces.

