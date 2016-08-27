Man robbed at knifepoint in St Marys

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an armed robbery in St Marys this morning.

About 9.30am, a 25-year-old man returned to his vehicle parked on East Lane, when he was approached by two unknown men armed with knives.

Police have been told the pair threatened the man and demanded cash.

The man complied and the armed men fled towards Broke Lane, taking cash.

Officers from St Marys Local Area Command were notified of the incident and commenced investigations.

As inquiries continue, police would like to speak to two men who may be able to assist them.

Both men are described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance and were wearing dark clothing (one with a ‘Nike’ branded top).

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.