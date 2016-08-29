GIVEAWAY: Win vouchers to Skinnys Penrith

New Penrith restaurant Skinny’s Grill is low on carbs and fat on flavour and is the perfect place to stop in for a meal.

A range of delicious meals are on the menu for locals to try including gluten free pasta, low-carb pizza bases, and low-carb burgers.

Take-away is also available with pasta, pizza, burgers, salads, drinks, and chips available.

For more information visit, www.skinnysgrill.com or find them on Facebook under ‘Skinnys’.

Skinny’s Grill is in the AMF Complex at suit G, 62-72 Batt Street, Penrith.

