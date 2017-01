Emma Husar will be the Labor candidate for Lindsay at next year’s Federal Election.

Ms Husar won a preselection battle 46-30 over Ross Beaton earlier today.

She’ll now take on sitting Lindsay MP Fiona Scott at the election next year.

It’ll be the second year in a row Ms Husar will face an election after she unsuccessfully attempted to unseat Stuart Ayres from the seat of Penrith at the State Election earlier this year.