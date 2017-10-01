Popovic quits Wanderers seven days before new A-League season

Tony Popovic has dramatically quit the Western Sydney Wanderers just a week out from the A-League season.

The Wanderers are yet to officially confirm their foundation manager’s departure but it’s understood he’s taken up a role with Karabukspor in Turkey.

The club has called a press conference for 3.30 this afternoon.

Western Sydney is due to play its first game of the new A-League season against Perth Glory next Sunday night.

The club is likely to have prepared for Popovic’s potential departure at some point and would almost certainly have a replacement ready.

The shock news means that Popovic departs the Wanderers having never won a Grand Final, having been defeated in the decider in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

However, he will forever be remembered for taking the Wanderers to the Premier’s Plate in their inaugural season in 2012/13, stunning the A-league.