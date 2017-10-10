Legal action likely over pirated DVDs

A business has been nabbed with manufacturing pirated DVDs last week.

On Wednesday, October 4 police attended an industrial premises on Abel Street in Jamisontown in relation to an investigation into copyright offences.

At the time police arrived, it is alleged that pirated DVDs were in the process of being manufactured.

An application for a search warrant was executed and police arranged for the Australian Screen Association to attend.

Police seized a large amount of property including computers and eftpos machines.

No one has been charged at this stage, but it is anticipated legal action will be taken over copyright, manufacturing and distribution offences.