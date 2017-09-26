Man to face court over Maccas theft

Police have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man after he entered McDonald’s in Westfield Penrith in the early hours of Thursday, September 21.

On entering the store, the man removed an amount of money from the safe and an iPad.

Enquiries quickly identified the man, and he was arrested at his home on Thursday afternoon where the iPad was recovered.

Police were assisted by the community who responded to a photo published on the Western Weekender Facebook page.

Police believe the stolen money was spent by the man at a number of Hotels through the day.

He was charged with ‘break, enter and steal’ and will face court in October.