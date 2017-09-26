‘Busting’ man pees on cop shop

A man who claimed he was ‘busting’ was caught relieving himself on the wall outside Penrith Police Station.

On the morning of Thursday, September 21, police noticed a 33-year-old man acting suspiciously outside the station.

After watching him for some time, the man has walked to the front of the station and begun to urinate on the wall in full view of the public.

The male walked off but was apprehended a short distance away where he allegedly told officers he was ‘busting’ and ‘had to go’.

He was issued with a Court Attendance Notice.