Panthers to take back naming rights of stadium

Pepper will end its sponsorship of Penrith Stadium at the end of this season.

The club confirmed this morning it would take back the stadium’s naming rights from next season, with the venue to be known as Panthers Stadium.

The transition from Pepper Stadium to Panthers Stadium will officially occur on January 1, 2018.

Panthers Group Chairman Dave O’Neill said the decision is considered a major investment in the Panthers brand.

“In retaining the naming rights, Panthers intends to use the reach of the NRL to further promote the Panthers brand both nationally and overseas,” Mr O’Neill said.

“This is a significant commitment from Panthers to the Penrith region, the game of Rugby League and the members who have shared so many special moments at our beloved home ground over the last five decades.

“We look forward to adding another memorable chapter to our club’s proud history as the Panthers take the field at Panthers Stadium in 2018.”

The move is significant from Panthers as it is understood a naming rights deal can generate close to $250,000 a season in revenue.

The stadium, originally known as Penrith Park, has been known as Penrith Stadium, Centrebet Stadium, Sportingbet Stadium and Pepper Stadium during its long history.