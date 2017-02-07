Man fights off masked robbers

A 57-year-old Penrith man has escaped with some bruising and minor lacerations after a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

At about 1.45am on February 7, the man was sleeping at his residence on Rawson Avenue when two males entered the residence.

It is alleged they demanded money and attempted to tie the resident up with rope, but he was able to fight them off with a small struggle.

The two men, who were described as wearing balaclavas, then left with a small amount of property.

Penrith police and detectives attended the residence and a crime scene was established where a number of items were seized for forensic analysis.