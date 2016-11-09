Students open eyes to magic of reading

Students at schools around Penrith couldn’t contain their excitement when they got a visit from ‘Russ The Story Bus’ this week.

As part of the Sydney Writers’ Festival, the moving bus of stories took a tour around the area for students to pick a book to take home as well as have a chat with an author.

Relieving Principal at York Public School, Kristen Barglik, said it helps kids get excited about reading.

“Having the students excited about coming in and looking at books in the library increases engagement in reading and writing at school,” she said.

“The first-hand experience of an author coming to talk to them is also something they will remember forever.

“It’s extremely beneficial for the students.”

The Children’s Festival of Moving Stories is part of a long-term strategy by Sydney Writers’ Festival to introduce young readers to authors and illustrators to help inspire them.

The bus also visited Samuel Terry Public, Penrith Public, Emu Plains Public and Emu Heights Public School.