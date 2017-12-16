Woman killed in North St Marys crash

A woman in her 60’s has been killed in an horrific crash at North St Marys overnight.

Just before 7.20pm last night, emergency services were called to Forrester Road, after reports a Toyota Corolla had veered of the road and hit a power pole.

The female driver was treated by NSW ambulance paramedics and other medical professionals for some time, however died at the scene.

She is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

  • Peter Allan Russell

    Very sad, this accident just happened around the corner from my home. Total chaos as the police had this road & my street closed to divert the traffic back towards Debrincat Ave etc. Also with trackwork this weekend, the train replacement buses could not use their usual stop at St Marys station which was at the end of this road that was closed to this fatality.

  • Annette Steeden Stapylton

    Susan hope who was sadly killed in this accident last Saturday evening and was the sister of my sister-in-law. I knew Susie from a young girl. She was on her way to meet with friends when accident occurred. A non drinker but one of the funniest ladies I ever knew. Was a real character. Susie
    lost her hubby to massive stroke 2 years ago. Not nice for this to
    happen right on Xmas for my brother’s wife.