Woman killed in North St Marys crash

A woman in her 60’s has been killed in an horrific crash at North St Marys overnight.

Just before 7.20pm last night, emergency services were called to Forrester Road, after reports a Toyota Corolla had veered of the road and hit a power pole.

The female driver was treated by NSW ambulance paramedics and other medical professionals for some time, however died at the scene.

She is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.