Tournament set to give rugby a boost

After enormous success earlier this year, the Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens returns this weekend with more teams than ever before.

Held this Saturday, December 9 at Pitt Park in Wentworth Falls, the one-day competition will see 30 teams battle it out in four different divisions.

16 teams will contest the open men’s division while six teams will compete in the first ever open women’s division. The competition will also feature four youth boys teams and four youth girls teams.

Tournament Director Chris Nay said he was blown away by the response to the inaugural event back in January.

“It started out as a fundraising initiative for Blue Mountains Grammar School’s Rugby Club but it really turned into something bigger than we ever imagined,” he told the Weekender.

“We made some major changes this time around including introducing an open women’s team.

“The youth girls were really successful and, on the back of that, we had many enquiries about an open women’s division, so we delivered.”

The competition’s pool stages will get underway at 8am before semi finals and finals begin in the afternoon.

What makes the Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens so unique is that all teams, barring invitational teams, have to have a link to the Blue Mountains or the greater west in order to enter.

A number of Penrith-based teams are set to take part including open men’s team the Lapstone Grunts and McCarthy Catholic College, who will enter a youth boys and youth girls team.

Entry to the Blue Mountains and Greater West Rugby Sevens is $5.