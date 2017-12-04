Panthers finally confirm signing of James Maloney

Penrith have signed dual premiership winner James Maloney for the next three seasons.

Rugby league’s worst kept secret was finally confirmed a short time ago with the club confirming the 31-year-old will be at the foot of the Mountains until at least the end of 2020.

Maloney will partner Nathan Cleary in the halves next season after Matt Moylan was released to join Cronulla last month.

Panthers boss Phil Gould said securing the signing of Maloney – who won premierships with the Roosters and Sharks – was a coup for the club.

“James Maloney is an exciting acquisition for Panthers,” he said.

“He has regularly succeeded at the highest levels of our game and brings a wealth of experience.

“It’s a real vote of confidence in the potential of our club that James has chosen to play with Panthers. We are truly delighted to welcome him to Penrith.”

Maloney said he was looking forward to joining a new club after success at Cronulla.

“Panthers has the roster and the resources to achieve success over the coming years and I’m really excited to now be part of that,” Maloney said.

“The squad has a strong forward pack for me to play behind, plus some young and talented players coming through in the outside backs.”

In an interview with NRL.com, Maloney revealed he’s yet to sit down with coach Anthony Griffin and discuss his role with the team, but doesn’t predict any issues.

“I think I’ve only met him once. I ran into him at the races one time,” he said.

“I have no doubt we’ll be fine. I get along with most people. I have no doubt he’s obviously an accomplished coach and had success the places he has gone. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Maloney will begin training with Penrith in January.