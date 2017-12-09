Man dies in Leonay crash

A critical incident investigation has been launched after a fatal crash in Leonay overnight.

About 10.10pm last night, police initiated a pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop at a random breath testing site on the Great Western Highway at Lapstone.

The pursuit was terminated before the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree on the M4 at Leonay.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Nepean Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“A critical incident team will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the crash,” a Police spokesperson said.

“That investigation will be subject to independent review and all information will be provided to the Coroner.”

Police have been conducting high visibility random breath testing operations across the weekend including on the M4, in which every westbound exit had a police presence on Friday and Saturday night.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.