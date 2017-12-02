Man charged after filming woman using toilet

Police have charged a man after allegedly filming a woman while in a toilet cubicle at a shopping centre in Penrith, as well as possession of child abuse material.

About 7.10am on Friday, a 53-year-old woman was using the toilets in a shopping centre on Woodriff Street, Penrith, when she noticed a mobile phone being held under the door of her cubicle.

The woman confronted the man, who was then detained by security before police arrived.

“Police arrested the man and he was taken to Penrith Police Station. An ‘ice’ pipe was allegedly found in his possession,” a Police spokesperson said.

“On his phone police allegedly located a video of the woman using the toilet as well as many other videos of unknown women using public toilets at unknown locations.

“Child exploitation material was also allegedly found on the phone.”

The 22-year-old man was charged with ‘filming person’s private parts without consent’; ‘filming person in private act without consent’; ‘possess child abuse material (x2)’; and ‘possession of equipment for administering prohibited drug’.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today.

Inquiries into the incidents continue.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.