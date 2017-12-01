Man assaulted with walking stick at Werrington

A man has been injured after he was struck with his own walking stick during a robbery at a train station at Werrington yesterday.

Between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on Thursday, a 55-year-old man boarded a train at Kingswood Railway Station to travel to Werrington.

While on the train, the man was involved in a verbal argument with another man.

As the man got off the train at Werrington, the unknown man allegedly grabbed the 55-year-old man’s walking stick and struck him several times to the face and body, causing the man to drop his mobile phone.

The unknown man threw the walking stick onto the railway tracks before fleeing the scene.

“The 55-year-old man sustained a minor injury to his forearm and a bloodied nose,” a Police spokesperson said.

“Officers from St Marys Local Area Command attended and commenced investigations.”

Police would like to speak with a man, who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 40s, approximately 175cm tall, receding brown hair, goatee facial hair, with a large build.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to come forward.