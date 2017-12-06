Car dealerships giving back

Along with the happiness, excitement, love and fun, the Christmas season also brings with it a reminder to everyone of those less fortunate that need our help.

While we are shopping for gifts for our friends and family, a lot of us also use this reminder to give a donation or two to charities that need our help. But what about the rest of the year? And what about those of us who just can’t afford to give either our time, or any gifts or money to charity? Well during the year you might have actually helped out charities along the way without even realising.

I’ve written before about what to look for when buying a car in terms of finance, prices, dealership reputation, etc, but another thing you may want to consider, that you may not have thought about, is how the dealership you are purchasing from helps out those in need.

For example, at our dealership, what you may not know about are all the causes we donate to, we are a major sponsor of the Arnott’s Foundation. We give away two cars every year to the Foundation which helps them raise thousands of dollars for Camp Quality. We also support numerous other charities and local community foundations such as the Nepean District Women’s Bowls Club, Nepean Therapy Dogs, St Marys Local Area Command, St Marys Vietnam Veteran Outpost, Operation Christmas Child, Jeans for Genes Day and more.

So, the next time you are purchasing a new car or servicing your vehicle, ask the staff member what causes the dealership supports, it may help you make your decision, plus it’s always good to know that you’re dealing with a company that cares.

You can also find this information by looking at the dealership’s website, or checking their social media pages.

Getting back to this Christmas, we still need your help.

One of the biggest Christmas fundraisers of the year is the Smith Family Christmas Toy and Book Appeal, and this year a new partner has come on board to help.

FCA Australia have turned all their dealerships across the country into drop-off points for toy and book donations, to help receive over 100,000 books and toys to children in need. You can drop off your donations at our Jeep and Chrysler dealership up until December 22. Check our website for details on donations and the location.

Debbie Clark is the Dealer Principal at Nepean Motor Group. Visit www.nepeanmotorgroup.com.au.