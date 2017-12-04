Beautiful music to get you into the Christmas spirit

It won’t be long now before Santa saddles up his reindeer and takes to the skies.

Celebrate those last few days before Christmas with ‘Meet Me Under the Mistletoe’ at The Joan on Wednesday, December 20.

This festive mid-week concert will have audiences brimming with Christmas cheer, when performers Bernard Walz, Narelle Winters (pictured), Al Showman and The Greg Hooper Trio take to the stage.

Bernard Walz is a master of the ivories with his trademark musical fireworks and dynamic performance style.

This talented entertainer will take you on a tour through the worlds of pop, classic, ragtime and, of course, a host of Christmas favourites.

Add to that the vocal stylings of Narelle Winters, and the English sense of humour of Al Showman, and this is the perfect excuse for some festive fun.

‘Meet Me Under the Mistletoe’ will be on at The Joan on Wednesday, December 20 at 11am. Tickets are $20 and includes a delicious morning tea served at 10am. Visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.