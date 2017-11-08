Unusual uniform helps raise money for education

The guys and girls of Glenmore Park High School donned their best school dress to raise money for girls’ access to education.

Last week, staff and students participated in Do It In A Dress Day for the second straight year.

“Staff and students participated by gaining sponsorship to wear the ‘Do It In A Dress’ uniform on the day,” Glenmore Park High Principal, Lisette Gorick said.

“It was an extremely successful day with fundraising reaching $2345.”

The fundraiser, coordinated by the One Girl Foundation, is committed to raising funds to support the education of girls in Sierra Leone and Uganda in Africa where girls only have a one-in-six chance of attending high school.

The Do It In A Dress fundraiser aims to encourage a discussion about what it means to put on a school dress, regardless of age, gender or location.

Chloe Shaw, School Captain and Ambassador of The One Girl Foundation, also held a One Girl Gala Night to raise further funds.

“Chloe was supported by staff and senior leadership team students. This night raised $1200, and was a real credit to Chloe and her team,” Ms Gorick said.

“The total raised through both events was $3545, exceeding Chloe’s goal of $3000. This will provide an education for 11 girls for a year.”