Sitting dates change to ensure marriage equality before Christmas

The Federal Government is pushing ahead with plans to legislate same-sex marriage before Christmas, changing sitting times to ensure the matter can be finalised.

The House of Representatives was due to sit from November 27 but will now resume on December 4 to allow the Senate more time to debate the legislation.

“The Australian people expect their Parliament to respect the clear mandate of the marriage survey and legislate for marriage equality before the end of the year,” Leader of the House Christopher Pyne said today.

“We also need to ensure both the House and the Senate do all they can to resolve the citizenship issue. That is the commitment we have made and that is what the Australian people expect.

“The Senate has set a timeline that means it is unlikely to finish debating the marriage equality bill until 30 November.

“On that basis, and as the House is not currently sitting, the Prime Minister and I have consulted the Speaker and asked that he set an alternative day for the next meeting of the House, in accordance with the Standing Orders.”

Mr Pyne said the House would sit “until marriage equality is law and all citizenship issues have been dealt with by the House”.

“While it is entirely possible both matters could be dealt with in the week beginning December 4, Members should be prepared for the House to sit for some or all of the second week beginning 11 December or as long as it takes legislate for marriage equality and resolve all citizenship issues,” Mr Pyne said.

Australians voted overwhelmingly via a postal survey to make same-sex marriage legal, with the results confirmed last week.