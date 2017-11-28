Showing they care at Christmas

Santa’s elves are busily creating hundreds of premium hampers and assorted gift packs to be distributed with love to locals in need thanks to the WestCare Christmas Appeal.

WestCare Community Services Director, Andrew Paech, said the appeal has grown significantly over the years to become a city-wide initiative that genuinely reaches some very vulnerable and isolated members of the local community.

“Our real mission statement is local needs met by local people. Residents across our community have a great need right across Christmas time,” he said.

“The WestCare Christmas Appeal has grown substantially in recent years and this year has gone to another level.”

By connecting with other organisations, they have been able to support locals in need with the help of schools, health services and other charities.

To donate, visit www.westcare.org.au.