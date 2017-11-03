Report: Panthers lodge Maloney contract with NRL

Penrith are on the verge of announcing the signing of dual premiership winner James Maloney on a three-year deal.

NRL.com is reporting that the Panthers lodged Maloney’s contract with the NRL earlier today.

Penrith is yet to officially announce the deal but it’s likely to be confirmed on Monday or Tuesday.

In a twist to the story, Maloney left Kangaroos camp last night to attend to a personal matter that is not football related. He is in doubt for tonight’s clash with France at Canberra Stadium.

Maloney’s signing is massive for Penrith – he is a current Test and Origin player and has won premierships at two clubs, the most recent being at Cronulla in 2016.

The 31-year-old still has a year to run on his current deal with the Sharks.

Maloney’s switch to Penrith all but guarantees that Matt Moylan will shift to the Shire for the 2018 season and beyond.

Moylan’s departure comes just two months after Panthers General Manager Phil Gould said the 26-year-old was “100 per cent committed” to their 2017 skipper.

“We see Matt as a valuable asset to our club and hope he has a long and successful future as a Panther,” Gould said on September 4.