OMCG member to face court over drugs in courtroom

A high-ranking member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) will appear at court today charged over the alleged supply of drugs in a courtroom.

The Gangs Squad’s Strike Force Raptor commenced an investigation after an envelope containing tobacco and Alprazolam was located within documents in a court room during a trial at a Sydney court on Wednesday, July 26 this year.

The items were seized and examined by specialist forensic officers.

Following extensive inquiries, Strike Force Raptor, with the assistance of the Public Order and Riot Squad, executed a search warrant at a home on Lakeside Parade, Jordan Springs, about 10.30am yesterday.

Officers seized Alprazolam, steroids, and other items relevant to the investigation.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the home, but released pending further inquiries.

About 1pm, a 34-year-old man was arrested by Strike Force Raptor at a home on Crawford Street, Emu Plains.

He was taken to Penrith Police Station and charged with ‘supply prohibited drug’, ‘unlawfully secrete thing for it to be found/received by inmate’, and ‘possess prohibited drug’.

The man, who is a high-ranking member of the Rebels OMCG, was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.