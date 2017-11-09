Official: Moylan to depart Panthers

The worst kept secret in rugby league is finally out in the open – Matt Moylan is leaving the Penrith Panthers.

Speculation has been rife for months about Moylan’s future at Penrith, where he has reportedly fallen out with coach Anthony Griffin and members of the playing group.

The 26-year-old will join Cronulla next season while in a ‘swap deal’ of sorts the Panthers have signed Sharks five-eighth James Maloney on a three year deal. The Maloney deal has not been formally announced.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone here at Panthers in wishing Matt all the best for this next phase of his life,” Panthers Executive General Manager Phil Gould said.

“We will follow his football career with great interest.”

Moylan played 89 games for Penrith, making his debut in 2013.

Maloney will join Nathan Cleary in the halves next season, creating a formidable partnership that could turn Penrith into a premiership force.