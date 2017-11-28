Nine injured in horror crash at Kemps Creek

A man is trapped after a horror head-on crash in Kemps Creek this afternoon that has also left three children injured – two of them in a critical condition.

Two helicopters and more than a dozen emergency vehicles have responded to the accident.

The crash happened just before 2pm this afternoon on Mamre Road near Abbotts Road. A car and a mini-bus were involved.

Fire and Rescue crews are working to free the man. One of the injured children has already been transported to Westmead Children’s Hospital.

Mamre Road remains closed in both directions.

In total, Nine people were injured in the crash.

