New-look Glenmore Park Town Centre officially open for business

The highly anticipated new Glenmore Park Town Centre has officially opened, ready for shoppers just in time for the holidays.

Opened by Penrith Mayor John Thain this afternoon, the $30 million upgraded centre is home to over 60 specialty retailers, helping to boost the area’s economy and cater to the suburb’s growing population.

Managed by Raine and Horne Commercial Penrith, Marketing Manager Giulia Barron said Glenmore Park Town Centre is the ultimate shopping experience.

“We welcome the community to explore their new centre and meet their new retailers,” she said.

“With the opening of the new building, 345 jobs have been made available, which is fantastic for the community.

“Glenmore Park Town Centre has become the one stop shopping destination the community has been asking for.

“Some exciting features of the new building includes an alfresco dining precinct overlooking Ched Towns Reserve with restaurants offering a large variety of cuisines.

“Plus Fitness will open its doors mid-December, offering patrons 24/7 access. Star Carwash is conveniently located in the ground level of the carpark, so shoppers can drop their car and complete their weekly shopping and grab a bite to eat.”

Grand opening celebrations are continuing on Saturday from 9am, with something for everyone from giveaways to community performances throughout the day.

“We have exciting celebrations planned for the community including performances and carnival rides all day,” Ms Barron said.

“Vintage FM and The Edge Street team will be joining us for live crosses along with giveaways and games.”

Magic Macy will also be performing her magic show at 9.45am and 11.30am while Penrith Panthers star Trent Merrin will be signing jerseys from 11am.

With the two buildings forming one united shopping precinct, retailers were specifically selected in line with the area demographics to provide the ultimate shopping destination for the community.

One of the major attractions of the new Town Centre is three leading supermarkets, with Coles, Aldi and Woolworths all present.