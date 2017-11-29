Mansour to lose trademark beard

Penrith Panthers winger Josh Mansour has committed to shave off his iconic beard to raise funds and awareness in the fight against bowel cancer.

The 27-year-old today launched Sauce Shaves for a Cause as part of Bowel Cancer Australia’s annual Decembeard initiative.

Mansour declared he will part ways with his beard when he reaches his fundraising target of $10,000 during the month of December.

Bowel cancer is Australia’s second biggest cancer killer and affects men and women of all ages. Every week 80 people lose their lives to the disease.

“As soon as I heard about Decembeard, I knew I wanted to put my beard on the line and raise some money,” Mansour said.

“The statistics on bowel cancer are shocking. This is a disease we need to be talking about.

“I’m proud to take part in Decembeard and lend my beard to such an important cause.”

Now in its fifth year, Decembeard raises funds for Bowel Cancer Australia’s work in the areas of prevention, early diagnosis, research, quality treatment and care.

Bowel Cancer Australia’s National Community Engagement Manager Claire Annear hopes Sauce Shaves for a Cause will help put bowel cancer firmly in the spotlight.

“While men love talking rugby league, they’re far less keen to talk bowel cancer,” she said.

“Having Josh and his spectacular beard supporting Decembeard means we’re making more Aussies aware of this disease.

“We’re very appreciative of Josh’s support this Decembeard, helping us beat bowel cancer by challenging his chin curls, and inspiring others to do the same.”

The Sauce Shaves for a Cause fundraising page can be found here: http://bit.ly/SauceShaves