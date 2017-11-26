Man who caused crash at St Marys was over the limit

A man has been charged with high-range drinking driving after crashing his car in St Marys last night.

Just after 9pm on Sunday, a 24-year-old man was driving a silver Ford Falcon travelling west at the intersection on the Great Western Highway and Mamre Road St Marys, when it collided with three other vehicles.

Officers attached to St Marys Local Area Command attended, and spoke to the 24-year-old male driver. He was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive reading.

He was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station where he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.189 and charged with drive with high range PCA.

The female driver, of the Toyota Corolla sustained a suspected fractured hip and was taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver of the third vehicle was taken to Nepean Hospital as a precaution.

The man’s licence was suspended.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday, December 12.