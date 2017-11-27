Local jobs boost thanks to new Coles supermarket

Coles will create more than 100 new jobs when it opens its brand new store at Glenmore Park on Wednesday.

The enhanced shopping experience is part of the new Glenmore Park Shopping Centre, which will cater to the suburb’s growing population.

Featuring a market-style layout, the new store will include a large fresh produce department with an extensive range of fruit and vegetables and an open meat counter with qualified butchers offering a ‘slice on request’ service.

Customers can also enjoy fresh flatbread made daily, artisan bread, cakes and pastries from the in-store bakery and a variety of local and international products including delicious meats, cheeses and olives at the continental delicatessen.

The new store will also reveal a new ‘Scoop and Weigh’ bar that allows customers to select, weigh and pack their own seeds, nuts and dried fruits from a variety of available options.

Coles State General Manager Orlando Rodriguez said Coles is committed to investing in Greater Western Sydney.

“As part of our investment in this region, we’re pleased to offer local employment opportunities and welcome more than 100 new team members at our new store in Glenmore Park,” he said.

Coles Glenmore Park Store Manager Brent Mattingly, who has worked at Coles for over 20 years, said the store would include an extensive range of products to meet the needs of the growing population at Glenmore Park.

“The growing number of young families moving to the area has created demand for more retail options in Glenmore Park. Our new store will meet that demand by offering shoppers a new market-style experience with quality products and great value that we’re proud to offer to the local community, ” he said.

To celebrate the opening, the new team at Glenmore Park will host a cake and ribbon cutting ceremony at 8.30am and then welcome shoppers to the store at 9.000am.

Coles at Glenmore Park will officially open on Wednesday, November 29.