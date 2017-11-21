Kids encouraged to post letters to Santa nice and early

The busiest night of the year is fast approaching for Santa and his little helpers, and Australia Post is urging children to post their letters to Santa early to ensure the jolly man in red has plenty of time to reply.

Santa will soon be gearing up his sleigh and coming to town, but not before he has replied to tens of thousands of Santa Mail letters from children across Australia.

And for the first time, children can track the progress of their letters online via the Australia Post interactive Santa Mail tracker.

Michelle Skehan, Australia Post Head of Media, said Santa received over 130,000 letters and wish lists from young Australians last year.

“Christmas is a very special time of year at Australia Post, and it’s also our busiest as we send thousands of letters to the North Pole. We always encourage children to write and send their letters early to ensure they receive a reply from Santa before Christmas Day,” she said.

“Writing a letter to Santa is an easy way to encourage children to practice their letter writing skills and how to address, stamp and post a letter.”

To ensure Santa and his little helpers receive your letter, send your letters and wish lists to Santa, North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope.

Don’t forget to write your name and return address on the back of the envelope so Santa knows where to send his reply. Letters received nice and early with names and return addresses clearly marked on the back will receive a postcard reply from Santa.