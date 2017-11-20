Free rego for toll users

Toll road users will soon be eligible for free car registration in an effort to reduce cost pressures on drivers.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced drivers will be eligible for free vehicle registration if they spend more than $25 a week, on average, over a 12 month period on tolls.

“The majority of eligible motorists will save $358 a year on registration costs, with potential savings of up to $715 a year,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“The Government’s strong budget position allows us to give back to toll users.

“The NSW Government has made it a priority to drive down the cost of owning a vehicle with big savings being delivered through reforms to CTP Green Slips and the introduction of a FuelCheck app.”

The rego rebate will be available for all standard privately registered cars, utes, 4 wheel-drives and motorcycles from July 1, 2018.

Minister for Western Sydney and WestConnex Stuart Ayres said the scheme will be backdated, so eligible motorists will enjoy free vehicle registration if they spend more than $25 a week from July 1, 2017.

“We want NSW road users to start enjoying the savings as soon as possible, so when the scheme kicks in we will include historic toll payments,” Mr Ayres said.

“This delivers a fair go for drivers who are paying their way on the toll road network which allows them to spend less time in their cars and more time at home.”

The scheme will apply to private drivers who use any existing toll roads and will apply to any new toll roads in the future.

Drivers who use the M5 will continue to have access to the Cashback scheme.

Private motor vehicles weighing more than 2795kg, such as trucks, are not included in the scheme.