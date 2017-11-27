Fox named Athlete of the Year

Two-time Olympian Jessica Fox has been named Athlete of the Year at the Inaugural NSW Champions of Sport awards ceremony tonight.

NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres said the Leonay resident joined the ranks of legendary sporting heroes, on an evening that honoured the commitment of athletes across the state.

“Six of the seven NSW Athlete of the Year nominees were women and Jessica was amongst an outstanding array of finalists,” Mr Ayres said.

“Jessica is an exceptional young role model for all athletes and I look forward to continuing to see her represent NSW and Australia in paddling.

“The success of our female athletes follows the recent announcement by the NSW Government to develop a Women in Sport Strategy that will support increased participation amongst women and help advance the sporting landscape for female athletes.”

Sport NSW Chairperson, Joseph La Posta said the NSW Sports Awards have been held for the last 24 years and now the ceremony has been amalgamated with NSW Hall of Champions.

“The high calibre of the award finalists across all categories made it a difficult decision for the judges,” Mr La Post said.

“Two categories witnessed joint winners, with Young Athlete of the Year awarded to powerlifter Bethany Parker and rising tennis star Alexei Popyrin, and Organisation of the Year awarded to Netball NSW and AFL NSW/ACT.”

Other highlights for the evening saw cyclist Amanda Reid recognised as Athlete of the Year with a Disability, and Olympian Ian Thorpe elevated to Legend Status in the NSW Hall of Champions.